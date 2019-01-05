Outspoken Cyclist – 1/5/2019

When now retired Army National Guard Sergeant Mark Green was injured while on deployment, he found himself unable to walk and had developed a stutter in his speech.

While in rehab, he began riding a recumbent, but found that he couldn’t really pedal. So, Hope for the Warriors reached out to him and in November, presented him with a hand cycle.

The bike, made by Top End, has changed his life and we talk about his story.

After our break, we head on out to Portland, Oregon to speak with frame builder Tony Pereira.

Tony is one of those guys who was born with the bicycle gene as we like to say on the show. His company, Breadwinner Cycles, consists of him and his partner Ira Ryan. Both were building bikes under their own names when Rapha came to call and changed the course of their work.

Last year, they added the Breadwinner Cafe to the building and now you can sip an espresso, have a beer, and watch the process.