Outspoken Cyclist – 1/19/2019

Joan Hanscom has a long and storied history in the world and work of cycling – and her passion is bike racing as a planner, not a participant.

As she moved through her career, she kept coming back to her time with the Philadelphia Classic races back in the 80′s and the excitement of watching them unfold.

Fast-forwarding to today, Joan is the new Executive Director of the Valley Preferred Cycling Center – although most people will recognize the name T-Town – and her hopes and visions for this iconic track will become abundantly clear in our conversation

Now entering its 45th year, the Amishland & Lakes Bicycle Tour is a weekend of beautiful roads, great food, and great support. Ride Director Chris VandenBossche and I talk all about it when he joins me a bit later in the show.

Taking the Adventure Cycling’s TransAm Cross Country 93 day ride and cutting out 14 days with the Eastern Express route, not only shortens the time, but makes the ride much more palatable to a wider range of riders.

Frank Moritz is the creator of the new route and explains how and why he devoted almost two years to developing it.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:04:45 — 31.3MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists
