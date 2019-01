JD Eicher & The Goodnights I'd Like To Get To Know You @3:07

Strumbellas Salvation @3:04

JD Eicher & The Goodnights I'd Like To Get To Know You @3:01

Interpol Everything Is Wrong @3:00

Alice Merton Funny Business @2:56

Aquilo Who Are You @2:53

Parker Milsap Let A Little Light In @2:50

Beirut Landslide @2:47

Raphael Saadiq 100 Yard Dash @2:45

The Mowglis San Francisco @2:42

Sam Fender That Sound @2:38