Outspoken Cyclist – 2/16/2019

Guests: Kevin Mills; Bill Elliston

This week, Kevin Mills, Senior VP for Policy at Rails to Trails introduces us to the Great American Bike Trail – a cross country, 12-state alternative to riding on the road. With 12 states already identified and thousands of miles already in place, Kevin fills us in on what the next steps are in completing this long-held vision of the Rails to Trails organization.

Then, it’s a great conversation with Bill Elliston, pro racer, coach, race announcer, and probably one of the most mellow and well rounded “lifers” in our sport of cycling.

Highlighted in an interview by Peter Flax back in 2017, Bill Elliston’s history and career come to life in our conversation – from his early beginnings to his work with the athletes coaches today, Bill has a great perspective on cycling.