Outspoken Cyclist – 2/16/2019

Guests: Kevin Mills; Bill Elliston

 

This week, Kevin Mills, Senior VP for Policy at Rails to Trails introduces us to the Great American Bike Trail – a cross country, 12-state alternative to riding on the road. With 12 states already identified and thousands of miles already in place, Kevin fills us in on what the next steps are in completing this long-held vision of the Rails to Trails organization.

Then, it’s a great conversation with Bill Elliston, pro racer, coach, race announcer, and probably one of the most mellow and well rounded “lifers” in our sport of cycling.

Highlighted in an interview by Peter Flax back in 2017, Bill Elliston’s history and career come to life in our conversation – from his early beginnings to his work with the athletes coaches today, Bill has a great perspective on cycling.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 58:56 — 27.8MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists
Neon Trees 1983 @2:54
Red Hot Chili Peppers Look Around @2:51
Fleet Foxes White Winter Hymnal @2:48
The Hold Steady Joke About Jamacia @2:42
PUP My Life Is Over and I Couldn't Be Happier @2:39
Spoon Sister Jack @2:36
Jimmy Eat World Believe in What You Want @2:32
Against Me! Miami @2:28
Of Montreal Gallery Piece @2:25
Death Cab For Cutie 405 (Acoustic) @2:21
The Deadful Yawns Like Song @2:16
Wolf Parade Modern World @2:13

