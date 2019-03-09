Outspoken Cyclist – 3/9/2019

This week Carlton Reid is with me to talk about a variety of subjects from autonomous vehicles to Brexit.

Carlton’s long history writing about bicycling has resulted in two books – Roads Were Not Made for Cars and Bike Boom.

Last year, he was named the Press Gazette’s Transport Journalist of the Year. Currently, Carlton is writing for Forbes Magazine.

The interview I didn’t know I would have, and am incredibly delighted to share with you, is with one of the most respected and talented frame builders ever to have graced our bicycle world.

Along with his partner Jeff Duser, Tom Kellogg has built under the name of Spectrum Cycles since 1982, producing some of the most exquisite steel and titanium frames.

This past week, Tom and Jeff announced their retirement. Taking orders through July 31st, they will build whatever is in the queue and then permanently close the shop.

I figured this was the perfect time to check in with him and learn more.