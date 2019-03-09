Outspoken Cyclist – 3/9/2019

This week Carlton Reid is with me to talk about a variety of subjects from autonomous vehicles to Brexit.
Carlton’s long history writing about bicycling has resulted in two books – Roads Were Not Made for Cars and Bike Boom.

Last year, he was named the Press Gazette’s Transport Journalist of the Year. Currently, Carlton is writing for Forbes Magazine.

The interview I didn’t know I would have, and am incredibly delighted to share with you, is with one of the most respected and talented frame builders ever to have graced our bicycle world.

Along with his partner Jeff Duser, Tom Kellogg has built under the name of Spectrum Cycles since 1982, producing some of the most exquisite steel and titanium frames.

This past week, Tom and Jeff announced their retirement. Taking orders through July 31st, they will build whatever is in the queue and then permanently close the shop.

I figured this was the perfect time to check in with him and learn more.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:03:36 — 30.4MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists

The Heights
Adult Album Alternative and Community News
Josh Ritter Old Black Magic @6:43
Elizabeth & The Catapult Shoelaces @6:39
Mattiel Baron's Sunday Best @6:37
Ginger Snaps Phat Kids @6:33
Vampire Weekend Harmony Hall @6:29
John Mayer Something Like Olivia @6:26
Local Natives When Am I Gonna Lose You @6:23
Emily King Remind Me @6:19
Manchester Orchestra The Moth @6:15
Mumford & Sons Beloved @6:11
The Howling Tongues Gotta Be A Man @6:07
Austin Plaine Never Come Back Again @6:04

With Good Reason

Listeners call With Good Reason "the best way to make a long drive fly by" and "a much-needed forum." Each week scholars explore the worlds of literature, science, the arts, politics, history, and business through lively discussion with our ever curious host Sarah McConnell. From the controversies over slave reparations and global warming, to the unique worlds of comic books and wine-making, With Good Reason is always surprising, challenging and fun.
@12:30 pm w/Sarah McConnell - Literature, Science, Politics, History, Business

The Heights
@1 pm Adult Album Alternative and Community News