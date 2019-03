It's ba-a-ack! Indie Heat of the Night returns, late nights on WJCU. Playing you the very best in indie rock, indie pop, dance punk, post-punk, synth pop, lo-fi, emo, and alternative. Tune in every night from 2am to 6am for an edgy way to start--or end--your day.

Elliott Smith High Times @2:21

The Long Winters Fire Island @2:17

Band Of Horses I Go to the Barn Because I Like the @2:14

The Hold Steady Hot Soft Light @2:10

The Black Keys Do the Rump @2:07

Saves the Day See You @2:05

Dido No Freedom @12:59

Kiss Take Me @11:57

Thin Lizzy The Rocker @11:50

Manowar Each Dawn I die @11:45

UFO Shoot Shoot @11:42