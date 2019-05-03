Outspoken Cyclist – 5/4/2019

Our show tonight offers up a variety of topics from measuring power to the distillation of gin.

We’ll talk with Hunter Allen, the founder of Peaks Coaching Group, whose newest book, Training and Racing With A Power Meter was released on April 17th in its 3rd edition.

So, what’s different? Well, ten years and a whole lot of technology has changed the training and riding landscape as the ability to track power gives us a lot of new tools in the toolbox.

After we speak with Hunter, we head over to the UK for a conversation with … wait for it – ethobotanist Susanne Masters. No, I didn’t know what it meant (she will tell us) and, yes, I was intrigued by her recent article in the NY Times titled Chasing Rembrandt’s Tulips on Two Wheels.
So, I rang her up via Skype and we talked about that article as well as her work on the Isle of Harris where she was tasked with coming up with the ingredients for a new Gin.

Finally, it’s off to the Binghamton, NY to speak with ride director Dick Porterfield about the 39th annual Great Finger Lakes Tour.

Centered around the beautiful area of Watkins Glen, the ride will take you to wineries, Amish country, and more. This year, the ride also honors the 50th anniversary of the organization that produces the event, The Southern Tier Bicycle Club.

