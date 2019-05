A show devoted to extraordinary female vocalists across genres, with a subtle leaning toward alternative performances from the '90s.

Aretha Franklin Nothing Compares 2 U @9:27

Dusty Springfield In the Middle of Nowhere @9:24

Sue Foley Ain't Gonna Worry No More @9:22

Carole & Sherry Join the World Outside @9:20

Regina Spektor Riot Gear @9:18

Neko Case No Need to Cry @9:16

Abigail Washburn My Home's Across the Blue Ridge Mountains @9:11

Buffy Saint- Marie soulful shade of blue @9:09

KD Lang Pull' Back the Reins @9:04

Bangles If She Knew What She Wants @8:56

Mary J Sailing @8:52