Outspoken Cyclist – 6/15/2019

In part III of our orthopedic sports injury series with Dr. Jonathan Hersch, we explore hip impingement. When you feel that pain in your hip, it just might be the beginnings of what could become a chronic issue. Dr. Hersch tells us what to look for and when to seek treatment.

Last year, we spoke with tandem couple Tracy and Peter Fluke about their work and about the7,000 mile tandem trip they were planning at the time.

Well, on June 1st, they pushed off from the west coast, and this evening we catch up with them for the first of a series of on-the-road conversations as they make their way towards New Orleans.

And, then we talk with history Professor Evan Friss. His new book, On Bicycles, a 200 year history of cycling in New York City, traces the bicycle, the people who rode them, and the way t he city has interacted with them beginning way back in 1819.

Vive Le Rock

Vive Le Rock is a weekly two hour show that showcases a variety of rock and roll from the past, present, and future! From the 1950s through today, we cover the basics as well as countless subgenres like mod, psychedelia, garage, folk rock, prog, punk, new wave, power pop, hard rock, glitter, art rock, britpop, post-punk, and so on.
Music and Memories

Music and Memories features hit songs of the '40s, '50s, and '60s, from Big Band memories Tommy Dorsey and Glenn Miller to classic Top 40 oldies like Johnny Mathis, Dean Martin, Brenda Lee, and more. Oh, and don't forget those instrumentals performed by Billy Vaughn, Ray Conniff, and others.
