Outspoken Cyclist – 8/17/2019

First up is Jason Mutchler.

I discovered his story on the Zwift.com site and after reading it, I wanted to talk with him. I had to wait until he returned from RAGBRAI, but I think the wait was well worth it.

Jason, who is retired from the Air Force after a 22 year career and a horrific incident that forced that retirement, is a member of the Zwift DIRT team – a worldwide group of Dads Riding Indoor Trainers.

After our break, we head to Colorado, which is NOT where our guest lives; and, he just happened to be in the States for a vacation. Luckily for me, and I think for you, he made some time to chat.

Graham Watson is arguably the most famous cycling photographer, and one to capture some of the most amazing cycling images over his 40-year career.

Retiring at the end of the 2017 racing season, Graham chats with me about his career and what life on the road as a photographer is like.