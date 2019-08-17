Outspoken Cyclist – 8/17/2019

First up is Jason Mutchler.

I discovered his story on the Zwift.com site and after reading it, I wanted to talk with him. I had to wait until he returned from RAGBRAI, but I think the wait was well worth it.

Jason, who is retired from the Air Force after a 22 year career and a horrific incident that forced that retirement, is a member of the Zwift DIRT team – a worldwide group of Dads Riding Indoor Trainers.

After our break, we head to Colorado, which is NOT where our guest lives; and, he just happened to be in the States for a vacation. Luckily for me, and I think for you, he made some time to chat.

Graham Watson is arguably the most famous cycling photographer, and one to capture some of the most amazing cycling images over his 40-year career.

Retiring at the end of the 2017 racing season, Graham chats with me about his career and what life on the road as a photographer is like.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:02:34 — 29.4MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists
Kind of Like Spitting We Are Both Writers @5:00
The New Pornographers Use It @4:57
Hot Rod Circuit Versatility @4:54
Daft Punk Aerodynamic @4:51
The National Daughters of the SoHo Riots @4:47
Jens Lekman You Are the Light @4:42
Lykke Li Hanging High @4:38
Mates of State Middle is Gold @4:33
Sonic Youth Do You Believe in Rapture? @4:30
Jimmy Eat World Lucky Denver Mint @4:26
Radiohead There There @4:21
Annuals Down the Mountain @4:18

The Heights
@6 am Adult Album Alternative and Community News

51%

In America, women make up more than half the population. Worldwide, women are expected to outnumber men within the next fifty years. And every issue we face is one that affects us all. Whether it's the environment, health, our children, politics or the arts, there's a women's perspective, and 51% is a show dedicated to that viewpoint. Host Susan Barnett talks to experts in their field for a wide-ranging, entertaining discussion of issues that not only fall into the traditional 'women's issues' category, but topics that concern us all as human beings and citizens of the global community.
@12:30 pm w/Susan Barnett - Women's Issues