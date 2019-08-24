Outspoken Cyclist – 8/24/2019

Jessica Chicinno is with the IIHS – Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and joins me to talk about a recent study the organization did titled “Some protected bike lanes leave cyclist vulnerable to injury.” It wasn’t what I expected to see or read; and, I wanted to hear what the study found.

Then, Diane talks with Seattle Times transportation reporter Heidi Groover. Heidi reported on a controversy that left me a little baffled. If bicycle infrastructure had already been approved for a revamping of 35th Avenue NE in Seattle, why wasn’t it implemented?

I wasn’t the only one who wanted to know that answer as the “two sides” those in favor and those opposed, were ushered into a mediation by the Mayor.

Then Diane jets off to Hamilton, Ontario, Canada where I caught up with the whirlwind that is Michael Colville-Andersen.

He’s sort of indescribable with just a couple of words.. but, his ideas about “urbanism” have produced books, Ted Talks, videos, and a television series. His out-of-the-box thinking has also begun to transform cities and the way they look at how things move.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:01:53 — 28.7MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists

Lithuanian Radio

Music, news, and information for Greater Cleveland's Lithuanian community
w/Marius Juodisius - Lithuanian
Foje Lauzo Sviesa @8:45
Ieva Narkute Raudoni vakarai @8:41
B. Golbulskis ir A. Saulynas Tu ateik i pasimatyma @8:39
Aktoriu trio Pavasaris @8:35
G. Jautakaite I tave einu @8:25
Foje Geltoni krantai @8:20
V. Zemgalas, Å½ilvinas Bubelis, T. Pihlapas Bunda baltija @8:14
Eurika Masyte Laisve @8:02
Ida First Light @5:56
Umphrey's McGee Looks @5:53
Okkervil River Pop Lie @5:50
Of Montreal Miss Blonde Your Papa is Failing @5:45

Memories from Italy

Italian "Memories of Italy" brings the Northeast Ohio community a wide variety of beloved Italian and Italian-American music, community news and special guest interviews. It is a radio program aimed at bringing families closer together by creating special memories through our beautiful Italian culture, heritage and family traditions. This program is brought to you in both Italian and English, in an effort to reach all generations in our Italian-American community. "Memories from Italy" is hosted by Joe Zodda, Filippo Andaloro, Aldo Filippelli and Donato Cristillo. To reach our hosts with your dedications or community announcement you can call the direct studio line at 216-397-4438 or Fax 440-842-5977 or send us an e-mail. Memorie dal'Italia programma dedicato per la comunita italiana trasmesso ogni domenica presenta una grande varieta di musica, informazioni notizie sport, eventi proposto per I nostril ascoltatori in lingua italiana e inglese in compagnia di Giuseppe Zodda, Filippo Andaloro, Aldo Filippelli e Donato Cristillo con impegno e passione l'incontro italiano ogni domenica sulla stazione radio WJCU 88.7fm.
@10 am w/Joe, Filippo, Aldo, and Donato - Italian

Polish Freight and Music Co.

Polish polkas
@Noon w/Brian "the Party" and Mike "the Mailman" - Polish