Outspoken Cyclist – 8/24/2019

Jessica Chicinno is with the IIHS – Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and joins me to talk about a recent study the organization did titled “Some protected bike lanes leave cyclist vulnerable to injury.” It wasn’t what I expected to see or read; and, I wanted to hear what the study found.

Then, Diane talks with Seattle Times transportation reporter Heidi Groover. Heidi reported on a controversy that left me a little baffled. If bicycle infrastructure had already been approved for a revamping of 35th Avenue NE in Seattle, why wasn’t it implemented?

I wasn’t the only one who wanted to know that answer as the “two sides” those in favor and those opposed, were ushered into a mediation by the Mayor.

Then Diane jets off to Hamilton, Ontario, Canada where I caught up with the whirlwind that is Michael Colville-Andersen.

He’s sort of indescribable with just a couple of words.. but, his ideas about “urbanism” have produced books, Ted Talks, videos, and a television series. His out-of-the-box thinking has also begun to transform cities and the way they look at how things move.