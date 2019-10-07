Ger funky with DJ El Prezidente on Soul Elixer
Bears Please Don't @3:29
Screeching Weasel I Wrote Holden Caufield @3:27
Hot Chip And I Was a Boy From School @3:21
Red Hot Chili Peppers Breaking The Girl @3:16
The Mountain Goats Diluadid @3:14
Brand New Jude Law And A Semester Abroad @3:10
Wolf Parade It's a Curse @3:07
Patrick Wolf Paris @3:02
The Decemberists The Bagman's Gambit @2:55
Jonathan Richman No One was Like Vermeer @2:50
Streetlight Manifesto On and On and On @2:47
Annuals Around Your Neck @2:44
The Heights
@6 am Adult Album Alternative and Community News
With Good ReasonListeners call With Good Reason "the best way to make a long drive fly by" and "a much-needed forum." Each week scholars explore the worlds of literature, science, the arts, politics, history, and business through lively discussion with our ever curious host Sarah McConnell. From the controversies over slave reparations and global warming, to the unique worlds of comic books and wine-making, With Good Reason is always surprising, challenging and fun.
@12:30 pm w/Sarah McConnell - Literature, Science, Politics, History, Business