Ger funky with DJ El Prezidente on Soul Elixer

With Good Reason

Listeners call With Good Reason "the best way to make a long drive fly by" and "a much-needed forum." Each week scholars explore the worlds of literature, science, the arts, politics, history, and business through lively discussion with our ever curious host Sarah McConnell. From the controversies over slave reparations and global warming, to the unique worlds of comic books and wine-making, With Good Reason is always surprising, challenging and fun.