Outspoken Cyclist – 12/14/2019

It may not seem as if anything is getting done in Washington besides the impeachment hearings, but in fact, there are Representatives who are doing the work they were elected to do – introduce and pass bills that, hopefully will make our lives better.

HR5231 is one of those bills and this evening, LAB’s Caron Whitaker tells us what it is, why it’s important, and what we can do to push it along in the process. Carol will be with me a bit later in the show.

We’ll take a trip across the pond to chat with Tori Fahey about her company Apidura – Tori left the corporate world, found long distance cycling – I mean LONG distances – and, out of her experiences, she started her company Apidura.

She and her team design ultra light bikepacking equipment and offer up an interactive web site that also helps you find the adventures you want to take.

But first up tonight, we talk with one of the original founders of Adventure Cycling. Dan Burden is 75 now and should be retired, right? Um – no… he has reinvented himself and works with Dan Buettner at Blue Zones as the Director of Innovation and Inspiration. (Which he will translate for us in a minute)

What’s a Blue Zone you ask? A Blue Zone is a non-scientific term given to geographic regions that are home to some of the world’s oldest people – like centenarians – you know, people who live past 100. But, I’ll let him tell you the rest.