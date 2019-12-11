Biblio Radio – Dec. 9, 2019

WJCU: JCU Sports / Retro Radio

As your radio home for Blue Streaks sports during football and basketball season, JCU sports and Retro Radio share this time block. Sports will generally provide a live broadcast with pre- and post-game coverage, and Retro Radio will air on select Saturdays. Retro Radio recreates 1960s top 40 radio by paying homage to Cleveland radio stations WIXY 1260, WHK, KYW/WKYC, and Windsor's CKLW. Every Saturday afternoon, Rockin' Ray King takes you on a trip back in time, featuring a particular Cleveland radio survey from a specific year.