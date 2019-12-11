WJCU
Biblio Radio – Dec. 9, 2019
Technology trainer Alyse Giannotti shares tips for safe and secure online shopping.
December 11th, 2019
Spencer German
Biblio Radio
WJCU-2: JCU Women's Basketball vs. Muskingum
WJCU: JCU Sports / Retro Radio
As your radio home for Blue Streaks sports during football and basketball season, JCU sports and Retro Radio share this time block. Sports will generally provide a live broadcast with pre- and post-game coverage, and Retro Radio will air on select Saturdays. Retro Radio recreates 1960s top 40 radio by paying homage to Cleveland radio stations WIXY 1260, WHK, KYW/WKYC, and Windsor's CKLW. Every Saturday afternoon, Rockin' Ray King takes you on a trip back in time, featuring a particular Cleveland radio survey from a specific year.
w/JCU Sports Team / Ray King
Live Sports / 1960s Records
Jumpin' Joe's Basement Show
You're invited to a record listening party down in Jumpin' Joe's Basement as he plays the lost, the forgotten, and the classics of the 1960s! Yeah, he'll probably throw in some records from the late '50s and early '70s, but only the cool ones!
w/Jumpin' Joe
'60s Lost, Forgotten, and Classics
A Sprinkle of Seoul
A Sprinkle of Seoul features Korean music, as well as music selected from a different Asian country each week. Each week has a theme, from R&B to techno, or classic folk to 90s throwback. There's more to Korean music than just K-pop... though we do play a lot of K-pop!
w/Lauren and Matt
Korean Music and Asian Fusion
