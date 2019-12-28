Outspoken Cyclist – 12/28/2019

This week, Cycling Tips.com’s editor-at-large Neal Rogers joins me to talk about the pros year in review, what we might expect in 2020, and tells us about his head-to-head ride with ex-pro Jonathan Vaughters in the Battle of he Mamils – or, as Neal likes to say, the has been versus the never was.

Neal has been working in cycling journalism for the past twenty years and has a pretty solid grasp on the sport as well as some interesting thoughts about the future.

I caught up with him just before the Christmas holiday.

You can also follow Neal on Twitter @nealrogers.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:00:49 — 30.4MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists
Cold War Kids Against Privacy @2:44
Against Me! Unprotected Sex with Multiple Partners @2:40
The Mountain Goats Love Love Love @2:36
Reggie and the Full Effect Megan 2K @2:34
Of Montreal Oslo in the Summertime @2:31
Death Cab For Cutie Photobooth @2:27
Wolf Parade Language City @2:22
The Long Winters Car Parts @2:18
Elliott Smith Waltz #2 @2:13
The Hold Steady Joke About Jamacia @2:08
The Black Keys I'm Glad @2:04
Saves the Day A Drag in D-Flat @2:01

The Heights
@6 am Adult Album Alternative and Community News

51%

In America, women make up more than half the population. Worldwide, women are expected to outnumber men within the next fifty years. And every issue we face is one that affects us all. Whether it's the environment, health, our children, politics or the arts, there's a women's perspective, and 51% is a show dedicated to that viewpoint. Host Susan Barnett talks to experts in their field for a wide-ranging, entertaining discussion of issues that not only fall into the traditional 'women's issues' category, but topics that concern us all as human beings and citizens of the global community.
@12:30 pm w/Susan Barnett - Women's Issues