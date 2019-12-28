Outspoken Cyclist – 12/28/2019

This week, Cycling Tips.com’s editor-at-large Neal Rogers joins me to talk about the pros year in review, what we might expect in 2020, and tells us about his head-to-head ride with ex-pro Jonathan Vaughters in the Battle of he Mamils – or, as Neal likes to say, the has been versus the never was.

Neal has been working in cycling journalism for the past twenty years and has a pretty solid grasp on the sport as well as some interesting thoughts about the future.

I caught up with him just before the Christmas holiday.

You can also follow Neal on Twitter @nealrogers.