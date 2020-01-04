Outspoken Cyclist – 1/4/2020

This week, we have three guests for you including an extended conversation with me and my husband Brian about… well all kinds of cycling related stuff.

First up is Dean Yobbi – managing editor of BR&IN . Back on December 19th, Dean published an article titled Park Service disbands e-bike advisory group over secret lobbying concerns” – Secret Lobbying and bike industry didn’t compute for me and so, I wanted to know more.

Then, we head on our to Emporia, Kansas – home of the incredibly popular Dirty Kanza gravel races. Kristi Mohn, who was born and raised in Emporia and returned to work and raise her kids there, is the director of the DK Women’s Bike Camp. The 4-day experience is for any woman who wants to learn, improve, and participate in the wildly popular type of riding now termed GRAVEL.

And, finally, , my husband Brian and I chat about many-things-bike .. from Jan Heine’s component predictions for the coming year to why laterals are no longer being used on tandems. It’s a “discussion as usually occurs in our house” type of chat.