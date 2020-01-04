Outspoken Cyclist – 1/4/2020

This week, we have three guests for you including an extended conversation with me and my husband Brian about… well all kinds of cycling related stuff.

First up is Dean Yobbi – managing editor of BR&IN . Back on December 19th, Dean published an article titled Park Service disbands e-bike advisory group over secret lobbying concerns” – Secret Lobbying and bike industry didn’t compute for me and so, I wanted to know more.

Then, we head on our to Emporia, Kansas – home of the incredibly popular Dirty Kanza gravel races. Kristi Mohn, who was born and raised in Emporia and returned to work and raise her kids there, is the director of the DK Women’s Bike Camp. The 4-day experience is for any woman who wants to learn, improve, and participate in the wildly popular type of riding now termed GRAVEL.

And, finally, , my husband Brian and I chat about many-things-bike .. from Jan Heine’s component predictions for the coming year to why laterals are no longer being used on tandems. It’s a “discussion as usually occurs in our house” type of chat.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:04:29 — 32.4MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists
Kacy and Clayton Carrying On @5:59
North Mississippi Allstars Shake 'Em On Down @5:55
Highwomen Highwomen @5:51
Ghost Hounds When Your Shadow Touches Mine @5:46
Gomez Notice @5:43
Lucy Dacus Fool's Gold @5:39
Oasis Wonderwall @5:35
Gregory Alan Isakov San Luis @5:30
The Head and The Heart Rhythm & Blues @5:26
Interrupters Bad Guy @5:24
The Cure The Walk @5:20
Wye Oak Fortune @5:16

Catnap

A show devoted to extraordinary female vocalists across genres, with a subtle leaning toward alternative performances from the '90s.
@8 pm w/Frank - Female Vocalists

Not a Phase

The era of Warped Tour may have ended, but luckily, your emo phase never has to (because it's Not A Phase, get it?). The "Not A Phase" radio program encompasses all subgenres of "emo" alternative rock music such as pop-punk, metalcore, post-hardcore, midwest emo, grunge, hardcore-punk, indie rock, electronicore, emo rap, and more. Enjoy your old favorites of the early 2000s, but definitely expect to hear a plethora of incredible new music and some less mainstream bands. So go ahead. Marinate in a pool of your own nostalgia. But at the same time, look forward to discovering new bands that will soon become your favorites. Above all, remember that the angst of your soul shall always live on!
@10 pm w/Brandi - All Varieties of "Emo" Rock