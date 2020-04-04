Outspoken Cyclist – 4/4/2020

As we continue to hunker down and shelter in place, keeping our physical distance from one another, washing our hands, not touching our faces, and wearing protective masks and gloves when we do venture out, I can proudly say that our Governor Mike DeWine has stepped up to the plate, swung for the fences, and hit a grand slam.

No, we haven’t BEAT the virus here; but, Ohio is heeding his wise words, listening to his daily 2pm press conferences, and watching as his team takes on what has to be one of the most daunting projects of his long political career – containing and eventually destroying this virus!

There are many people who may not have voted for him in the last gubernatorial election; but, we are all pretty much agreed that he is absolutely the correct choice to lead our State to what will be a less painful solution than many others will experience.

SO, big shout out to the Governor, his medical chief of staff, Dr. Amy Acton, and Lt. Governor John Husted for their tireless efforts on our behalf!

All that said, I do have a show for you today – however, it is different from what I had planned as my guest, in Colorado Springs is recovering from being sick. I’m not sure she had the virus; but, she is still coughing from whatever it was and so we’ve postponed our chat until next week.

One last item that came up as I was preparing the show this week; The Tokyo Olympics have a new date and have been rescheduled to run from July 23rd through August 8th of 2021. There will probably be more announcements about other events this week.

If you need a little fun – and don’t we all? Brad Sohner is currently sheltered in place at home in Pittsburgh. Brad Sohner is a well-known race announcer. Brad Sohner has taken his immense talents as a race announcer and, while peering out at the bike path that runs across from his apartment window, he began filming the riders who passed by.

Then, he added some commentary. Then he added some sound effects. And… well, I’ll let him tell you about the Tour de Quarantine!

Frame painting is probably one of the most difficult and perhaps least appreciated parts of the custom builder’s process. In fact, many builders don’t paint their own frames, leaving it to masters like my next guest, Joe Bell. If you ask any of his long time clients like Richard Sachs or Dave Kirk or Grant Petersen – there isn’t a better paint master out there!