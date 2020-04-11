Outspoken Cyclist – 4/11/2020

It’s been several years since I first contacted my first guest – Mari Holden. And, it took our stay-at-home orders to have her light in one place long enough to find time to chat with me.

Mari is a multiple national, world, and Olympic champion. She’s gutsy, smart, and takes her roles in whatever she is doing seriously. Today, she is sidelined while USA Cycling is trying to get everyone back to work, where she is the women’s road coach.

We check back in with Beppe Salerno and Heather Dowd, the husband and wife team that owns Tourissimo Travel Tours out of Italy.

First, Beppe fills us in on the situation on the ground in Italy, where is family lives and Beppe . Then, he and Heather talk about the now shortened 2020 tour season and why cycle touring is so important today.

On the Air

Schedule Playlists
Wolf Parade Dear Sons and Daughters of Hungry Ghosts @3:22
MGMT Kids (Radio Mix) @3:18
Weezer My Name is Jonas @3:15
Tilly and the Wall Rainbows in the Dark @3:10
Chris Walla Sing Again @3:08
The Arcade Fire Intervention @3:03
Handsome Furs Sing! Captain @2:58
Incubus Stellar @2:55
Cold War Kids We Used to Vacation @2:49
The Black Keys I Got Mine @2:45
Blink 182 M M's @2:42
The Knife Pass This On @2:38

The Heights
@6 am Adult Album Alternative and Community News

With Good Reason

Listeners call With Good Reason "the best way to make a long drive fly by" and "a much-needed forum." Each week scholars explore the worlds of literature, science, the arts, politics, history, and business through lively discussion with our ever curious host Sarah McConnell. From the controversies over slave reparations and global warming, to the unique worlds of comic books and wine-making, With Good Reason is always surprising, challenging and fun.
@12:30 pm w/Sarah McConnell - Literature, Science, Politics, History, Business