Outspoken Cyclist – 3/28/2020

I’m sheltering in place – washing my hands when I do go out and come back in- and taking every precaution to stay safe, I have to give BIG props to our Governor – Mike DeWine – and his team for taking a firm stand on what is best for us in Ohio. I think we’re staying ahead of that curve and we know is spiking all over the country – and the world.

This week, I’ve got two conversations and I’m excited about both of them.

Sarah Goodyear is the co-host of a really cool podcast titled The War On Cars. The show emanates from NYC and is focused on NYC. What is super interesting about it though is an approach to the subject that looks outside the usual box for topics, guests, and stories. For example, taking the 14th Street bus with two local television celebrities to discuss how the traffic pattern on the street has changed. Or, talking with Car Talk’s Ray Moliazzi – one of the brothers from the original Car Talk.

Then, we’ll speak with Steve Maxwell and Spencer Martin from The Outer Line. The creators of the popular column in Velo News have been looking at what’s happened to the 2020 pro cycling season and see some very different outcomes than just a bunch of cancellations to races. In fact, the entire face of pro cycling might just morph nto something completely different from what we’re used to seeing.