Outspoken Cyclist – 3/21/2020

Hello and welcome to TOC. I’m your host Diane Jenks and this is our show for March 21, 2020. Happy spring! Well… maybe.

It’s been a really rough week for everyone – regardless of where you live and what you ordinarily do.

So, when deciding what to share with you this week, I was pleasantly surprised by a message about Dr. Michael Lewis. At first, I thought – well, he has more knowledge than probably 99% of us about how infectious diseases work; but, more importantly, he has a lot of things to share that will give you hope and help you to persevere in these incredibly daunting and trying times.

Then, we’ll speak with Velo News’ Senior Editor, Betsy Welch. I wanted to check in to see what the Velo News staff is doing and how they will cover the now mostly cancelled racing season.

I was disappointed that I wouldn’t be able to attend Sea Otter in Monterey next month. I had such big plans! BUT, not to worry… Sea Otter has been rescheduled and we are going to hear all about it when I welcome Frank Yohannan, the CEO of the Sea Otter Classic, to the show.

And, finally, we’ll chat with the LAB’s VP for Government Relations , Caron Whitaker about the now virtual Bike Summit and how they not only pulled it together at the last minute; but, how you can actually participate in every single break out session, the keynote address, and even get in on the Capitol Hill ask.

I want to add one more thing – I am sure you are up to your proverbial ears in what all the experts are saying, with all the day-long coverage of how we don’t have enough masks, ventilators, beds, or trained workers – BUT, if you are healthy, you can jump on your bike and just ride around the neighborhood or take to a local trail, or walk your dog around the block. There is an excellent book, “To Be Healed By The Earth” by Warren Grossman that I highly recommend if you are interested. Check it out on Amazon.com. I think it could be a ray of sunshine in an otherwise gray landscape.