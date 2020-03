It's ba-a-ack! Indie Heat of the Night returns, late nights on WJCU. Playing you the very best in indie rock, indie pop, dance punk, post-punk, synth pop, lo-fi, emo, and alternative. Tune in every night from 2am to 6am for an edgy way to start--or end--your day.

Colin Meloy I Know Very Well How I Got My Name @5:46

Kind of Like Spitting Dostoyevsky Gets Mugged Outside a Donut Shop in Jersey @5:44

Tilly and the Wall Rainbows in the Dark @5:39

Sigur Ros Gobbledigook @5:36

Clinic The Witch @5:33

Built to Spill Car @5:30

Dismemberment Plan life of possibilities @5:26

MGMT Kids (Radio Mix) @5:22

The Hold Steady Your Little Hoodrat Friend @5:17

Beaten Awake Browns Town @5:15

The Arcade Fire (Antichrist Television Blues) @5:09