Outspoken Cyclist – 3/14/2020

I sincerely hope you are well and not experiencing any effects of the now declared pandemic. I am sure you have been overwhelmed with the flood of information and admonitions about what you should and shouldn’t do.

However, if you are interested, I always like to check in with Dr. Gabe Mirkin’s information and posted his thoughts about the Covid-19 outbreak on our Face Book page if you are interested in reading it. You can also fine his work on line at drmirkin.com.

This week, I had the distinct honor of a terrific conversation with one of the most celebrated – and deservedly so – mountain bike heroes of the past 40 years! Ned Overend, who is about to turn 65, is still out there competing at incredible levels. He’s been a brand ambassador with Specialized since he retired from racing for the company many years ago.

Our conversation covers his early life – from his birth in Taiwan and 4 years in Ethiopia – to his early days as a car mechanic and then a celebrated bike racer.

First though, we’ll speak with Bouker Pool, the Chief Commercial Officer for USA Cycling. With the worldwide spread of the corona virus, the organization is scrambling to get all of our athletes home from racing and training in a myriad of countries.

We’ll talk with Bouker about that as well as what might be on the horizon for the cycling season including nationals, worlds, and the Olympics.