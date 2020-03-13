Coronavirus impact on WJCU

As our state and nation continue to respond to the growing pandemic that is the COVID-19 (aka the Coronavirus) we at WJCU felt it necessary to let you know where we stand in relation to our programming.

As part of the ongoing canceling of events, trips, programs and schools, our home base, John Carroll University, has also urged students to step away from campus and return home to finish classes this semester online in an effort to discourage the spread of the virus in our direct community. That decision obviously pushed the station to do some risk assessments of our own and with the approval of the university, WJCU is being told to mostly continue business as usual with some extra precautions being taken to prevent the spread of germs/COVID-19 within our studio.

What that means is that for now at least, you will generally still hear the majority of genre show hosts LIVE in studio for their respective shows on a weekly basis. That could change at any moment though and if it does the station could become fully automated for a span of time until it is deemed appropriate to return to normal operations again. We’re thankful we haven’t reached that point yet, but know that some hosts have chosen the prerecorded show option already as a precaution. The biggest loss will come from our student staff obviously, so we hope you are understanding of the lack of voices during The Heights and for student hosted genre shows that will be prerecorded for the foreseeable future.

If you have any questions about our status during these uncertain and unprecedented times  you can always reach out to our staff via email at wjcuinfo (Email: wjcuinfo -*AT*- gmail.com ) or  over the phone at 216-397-4437.

Thank you for your cooperation and patience.

The I, The IV, and The V

Exploring the roots and branches of acoustic music: country, folk, bluegrass, celtic, cowpunk, hot club, western swing, and more
w/Greg - Roots & Branches
Imar Trip to Novi Sad @9:28
Debra Cowan Hills of Greenmore @9:25
Tim O'Brien Mick Ryan's Lament @9:21
John McCutcheon If I Ran the World @9:17
Ray Lambiase Spring @9:14
John Hartford I'm Still Here @9:10
Dave Alvin & Phil Alvin World's in a Bad Condition @9:06
Emmylou Harris KSOS @9:01
Wu Qing Feng Tai Kong Ren (å¤ªç©ºäºº) @8:28
AplhaBAT Again (ë¶ë¬ë³¸ë¤) @8:24
Gaeko Cold (ë°ë¹ ì) Ft. Heize @8:15
NIKI Vintage @8:12

Sing Out! Radio Magazine

Sing Out! Radio Magazine is a one-hour, theme-based folk/roots radio show produced and hosted by Tom Druckenmiller. The show features interviews in addition to live and recorded music.
@11 pm w/Tom Druckenmiller - Folk / Roots

NEO Rocks

Northeast Ohio has one of the richest music scenes in the country. NEORocks brings you the best of best, from the past and the present. Regardless of the genre, if it's good, quality music, you could hear it on the show. Let us know what YOU want to hear. NEORocks is here for you. If you're a local artist send us your stuff. If you're a fan be sure to call in and request your favorite tunes.
@Midnight w/Eric - Local Music