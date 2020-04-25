Outspoken Cyclist – 4/25/2020

I hope you are safe and well and, as we begin to re-enter the world more fully, will continue to be mindful of taking care of yourself and those around us.

First I’d like to say thank you – thank you all for your kind words about the 500th episode of the show last week. Looking back, it just doesn’t seem possible that I’ve been hosting this podcast for almost 10 years! And, it’s still mostly a lot of fun – of course, nothing is perfect and especially all the time!

As the weather continues to improve here on the east coast and, even though we may find many of the plans we had were disrupted, postponed, or cancelled entirely, I thought an upbeat conversation about getting back out there was in order.

I remember many years ago when a fledgling organization People For Bikes asked that people sign a pledge that supported getting more people on bikes with the hopes of getting 1,000,000 signatures. At the time, I wasn’t at all certain about that lofty goal – but, I put the paper petitions on the counter in the shop and watched people sign.

Fast forward to today? 1.3 million people have signed on to support the notion and People For Bikes is a force to be reckoned with as their programs – from community grants and statistical gathering to their political work and industry-wide partnerships – show.

Today, Jenn Dice, the COO of PFB, joins me from Colorado where she is still staying at home and working, to talk about their newest resource for all of us – Ride Spot. It’s an app. And, it is an encouraging sign that bicycles are going to play a bigger role going forward.

Dr. Michael Lewis is back to talk about his work with the brain.

Originally working in epidemiology, Dr. Lewis was tapped by the Army to work with his idea that Omega-3 might help to balance the inflammatory problems with the brain – especially when injured by a TBI. His work resulted in his book, When Brains Collide. And, I wanted him to explain his work and how it might apply to anyone who hits his or her head – even when wearing a helmet.