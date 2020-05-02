Outspoken Cyclist – 5/2/2020

I was never one of those people who said – “this is what I want to be when I grow up;” and, in fact, had absolutely NO idea that I’d spend my entire adult life in the bicycle world.

But, Matt Pinder who is the author of the blog, Beyond the Automobile, knew.

Matt holds a Masters in Engineering from the University of Toronto, with a specialization in Transportation Planning & Engineering. And, he’s passionate about improving the way the world moves – and bicycles are a HUGE part of that passion.

After my conversation with Matt, we’ll speak with Kellly O’Mara, the editor-in-chief of Triathlete Magazine.

Her recent article, “will triathlons comes back this year? what will they look like? was just published on April 29th. Those are two HUGE questions and, while we don’t have a crystal ball, Kelly has been talking with athletes, race directors, and sponsors as pools stay closed and events are either being cancelled or postponed.