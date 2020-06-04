For the Greater Glory of Pod – Season 2, Episode 3

Episode 3: The Legacy of Dewey

Dave and Chelsea take us through the short but impactful life of Andrew “Dewey” McCarthy ’81 and how his legacy carries on decades later through his extended JCU family. We interview Dewey’s mother and sister from their home in Boston as well as two of his closest friends who manage the annual event and endowed scholarship in his name. The inspiring story represents all that is good about John Carroll University.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:10:41 — 64.7MB)

