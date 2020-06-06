Outspoken Cyclist – 6/6/2020

What a week it has been here in the U.S. And I, for one, am happy to immerse myself in the show and bring you three diverse guests.

COVID19 is still wreaking havoc with a lot of things – including our trails, our streets, and our athletes who had high hopes of competing in any of a number of now cancelled or postponed competitions.

We talk about all three.

First up is Jesse Anthony. Jesse grew up in the Northeast and has been a cyclist all his life, competing until a few years ago. Now, he is the manager and coach of USA Cycling’s Cyclocross team and we chat with him about what we might expect as the cyclocross season looms large in the Fall.

Then, Amy Kapp, editor-in-chief of the Rails-toTrails magazine, gives us some insight into what trail managers are doing, what trail etiquette looks like in the era of the pandemic, and how to enjoy our amazing network of trails this summer.

Finally, Dr. Tab Combs joins me to talk about what urban planners are thinking and doing – not only in the time of a pandemic; but, also about how we might need to think about the communities in which newly opened streets have cropped up for more walking and biking, might have to re-think plans with the onset of turmoil and protests in those streets.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:09:00 — 36.0MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists

Polish Freight and Music Co.

Polish polkas
w/Brian "the Party" and Mike "the Mailman" - Polish
iva zanicchi testarda io @11:00
nomadi vagabondo @10:55
patty pravo pazza idea @10:50
gianna rino gaetano @10:45
umberto tozzi gloria @10:40
nicola di bari la prima cosa bella @10:35
drupi piccola e fragile @10:30
MODUGNO la lontananza @10:20
celentano SOLI @10:10
MINA GRANDE GRANDE @10:05
Espresso 5 Anema Cuore @10:00
Marijonas Mikutavicius Pasveikinkit vieni kitus @9:56

Bocskai Radio - The Voice of Hungary

Bocskai Radio: The Voice of Hungary strives to serve the Hungarian population of Cleveland with the beautiful Hungarian language, news of our small but brilliant country, and wonderful Hungarian culture, literature and fabulous music!
@2 pm w/Lorand - Hungarian Music, News, Language, and Culture

Armenian Radio

Tune in for Armenian music of all genres as well as news, current events, and cultural programming, in both English and Armenian.
@5 pm w/Anna - Armenian Music, News, Language, and Culture