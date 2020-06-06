Outspoken Cyclist – 6/6/2020

What a week it has been here in the U.S. And I, for one, am happy to immerse myself in the show and bring you three diverse guests.

COVID19 is still wreaking havoc with a lot of things – including our trails, our streets, and our athletes who had high hopes of competing in any of a number of now cancelled or postponed competitions.

We talk about all three.

First up is Jesse Anthony. Jesse grew up in the Northeast and has been a cyclist all his life, competing until a few years ago. Now, he is the manager and coach of USA Cycling’s Cyclocross team and we chat with him about what we might expect as the cyclocross season looms large in the Fall.

Then, Amy Kapp, editor-in-chief of the Rails-toTrails magazine, gives us some insight into what trail managers are doing, what trail etiquette looks like in the era of the pandemic, and how to enjoy our amazing network of trails this summer.

Finally, Dr. Tab Combs joins me to talk about what urban planners are thinking and doing – not only in the time of a pandemic; but, also about how we might need to think about the communities in which newly opened streets have cropped up for more walking and biking, might have to re-think plans with the onset of turmoil and protests in those streets.