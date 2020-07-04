Outspoken Cyclist – 7/4/2020

I know many of you had long-planned trips and events that have had to either be put on hold or cancelled all together.

Back in December, we spoke with Dieter Drake, who was just taking over the helm of RAGBRAI, the iconic week-long party-on-wheels across Iowa that took place every year at the end of July. As with most events that would host hundreds if not thousands of riders, RAGBRAI was cancelled for 2020.

But, Dieter is also the original founder of the Tour of the Battenkill in upstate NY and last week posted that Battenkill WILL take place this year – not in its usual May time slot obviously, but in September. And, since so few events will actually happen on the ground this year, I wanted to know how the organizers were going to stage it.

Then, Doug Haney, who is the owner and founder of Bike Adirondacks, introduces us to the unique model he’s developed that showcases the beauty of Adirondack Park in Upstate NY.

Reinventing his big events, all of which support local causes, Doug also has found a way to give small groups – family or friends – the unique experience of riding in the High Peaks with his boutique tours – each crafted especially for you.

Lastly, we visit with Liz Canning, director and editor of motherload movie. Focused on the beauty of cargo bikes, which Liz discovered when she had twins back in 2008, the 86 minute feature highlights the practicality and progressive ways that a cargo bike can transform your every day life – especially for women.