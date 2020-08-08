Outspoken Cyclist – 8/8/2020

We have a rather nice variety of topics and guests this evening, so let’s get right to it.

With the perhaps self-imposed mandate – depending upon where you live of course – of staying home or going for a solo ride, maybe you’ve run out of good television to watch or books to read – hmmm – highly unlikely; but, you’ll get my point.

How about a good story? Or, how about an hour of good stories? Akin to the “Moth Radio Hour” format, comes Bike Minds.

Back in May, we spoke with Matt Pinder up in Toronto. He’s the guy who writes the Beyond the Automobile blog and is a Senior Designer at Alta Planning. Welll – he has another gig and you are invited to the party.

Next week, you can tune in to his first virtual edition of Bike Minds Bikes + Fate – a storytelling event featuring positive and inspiring stories related to cycling. In this episode, there will be several stories from folks all across Canada.

Then, we meet a “colleague”: of mine – Larry Silver. So, I actually just “met” him in a virtual meeting of the East Coast Greenway advisory board. Larry lives in Philadelphia but he’s from Cleveland. I’m from Philadelphia and I live in Cleveland. Coincidence? I think not! But, that’s not important anyway. He’s the Chairman of the ECG Board and has a long history of bicycling, environmental causes, and he’s a practicing attorney.

Finally, we head to Colorado to chat with Lucy Diaz. She’s the CEO of RPM Events which run the Colorado Classic. With heavy heart, she pulled the plug on the event this year; but, in an incredibly magnanimous gesture, she’s made the Covid 19 Mitigation Plan, which covers A-Z when it comes to being able to run a live event in the “time of Covid.” available to anyone who might want to read it, study it, take the enormous amount of work that went into it, and make it their own.