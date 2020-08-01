Outspoken Cyclists – 8/1/2020

As we continue to see Covid19 taking over our lives – in so many ways – we also are seeing events, companies, and people who want to carry on with some semblance of normality come up with some innovative and imaginative ideas.

Take my first guest this evening. Roff Smith is an award winning photographer and writer who has worked with National Geographic for many, many years. This year, he’s pretty much grounded and so, has come up with a fabulously creative way to use his bicycle to tell his photographic story.

After we speak with Roff, we head to Minnesotra where PFB’s Noa Banayan, the Federal Affair’s Manager is sheltering in place while still attending to her work – mostly out of D.C.

Noa shares some great news – which we can all use these days – about the always in-process transportation bill, a new report from the U.S. House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, and an upgraded commuter reimbursement deal for cyclists.

Finally, I check in with Madison Giger and Sarah Timleck, two of my Sea Otter peeps, to talk about the new platform that the organization has put together for 2020. With the cancellation of so many events, and Sea Otter being the place that is often used to launch new product, the people behind the scenes have been working to put together a smashing new idea – Sea Otter Play; and, we’re going to tell you all about it.

