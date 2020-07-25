Outspoken Cyclist – 7/25/2020

Guest: Dave Wiens – Executive Director of IMBA

You know, it’s not too often that we talk about mountain bikes, mountain biking, or even speak with a mountain bike legend.

Today, we thoroughly cover two of the three.

Dave Wiens is a 6-time consecutive winner of the Leadville 100 0 besting both Lance Armstrong and Floyd Landis. He’s a mountain bike hall of famer.

He developed the mountain sports program at Western Colorado University and is one of the movers and shakers of the Gunnison Trails network.

And, if that isn’t enough, he’s the executive director of IMBA – the International Mountain Biking Association.