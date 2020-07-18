Outspoken Cyclist – 7/18/2020

Regardless of how you feel about your status in the world, certain truths keep bubbling up that will not and should not be brushed under the rug – not any more.

If there is an “end game” with movements such as BLM and systemic racism and intrinsic bias, it would be that the conversation becomes moot – unimportant – not even a conversation because no one would think in those terms that make people other rather than the same – equal.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve had the distinct honor to talk with people like Reginald “Doc” Wilson about giving black business owners some love and exposure – taking cyclists on a bi-weekly journey through Seattle with the Peace Peloton.

Today, I add two more voices to the conversation as we delve into the Major Taylor Project at the Cascade Bicycle Club – also in the Pacific NW area of Seattle and Tacoma – with education director Rachel Osias. The Cascade Bicycle Club is a 50 year old organization with a huge community reach. From their famous yearly STP (Seattle to Portland) event to their community education programs, classes, and advocacy, the club has a mission of improving lives through bicycling with a vision of bicycling for all.

Then, we meet Ed Ewing who is the originator of the Major Taylor Project to hear his story – from being a young black man rolling up to the start line at races in Minneapolis in a sea of white faces – to his recurring roles in advocating for diversity, inclusion, and equity, moving from Cascade into a seat at the table with USA Cycling and more.