Outspoken Cyclist – 7/18/2020

Regardless of how you feel about your status in the world, certain truths keep bubbling up that will not and should not be brushed under the rug – not any more.

If there is an “end game” with movements such as BLM and systemic racism and intrinsic bias, it would be that the conversation becomes moot – unimportant – not even a conversation because no one would think in those terms that make people other rather than the same – equal.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve had the distinct honor to talk with people like Reginald “Doc” Wilson about giving black business owners some love and exposure – taking cyclists on a bi-weekly journey through Seattle with the Peace Peloton.

Today, I add two more voices to the conversation as we delve into the Major Taylor Project at the Cascade Bicycle Club – also in the Pacific NW area of Seattle and Tacoma – with education director Rachel Osias. The Cascade Bicycle Club is a 50 year old organization with a huge community reach. From their famous yearly STP (Seattle to Portland) event to their community education programs, classes, and advocacy, the club has a mission of improving lives through bicycling with a vision of bicycling for all.

Then, we meet Ed Ewing who is the originator of the Major Taylor Project to hear his story – from being a young black man rolling up to the start line at races in Minneapolis in a sea of white faces – to his recurring roles in advocating for diversity, inclusion, and equity, moving from Cascade into a seat at the table with USA Cycling and more.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:02:03 — 32.9MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists

Living in Oblivion

The show concentrates on alternative '80s, new wave, and synthpop (and anything that sounds like it belongs to that period).
w/Frank - Alternative '80s, New Wave, Synthpop
Laura Marling Strange Girl @5:55
Delta Spirit Language Of the Dead @5:51
Perfume Genius On The Floor @5:47
Low Cut Connie Private Lives @5:43
The Hold Steady Hurricane J @5:40
Phoebe Bridgers Kyoto @5:37
Fastball The Way @5:32
Jayhawks This Forgotten Town @5:28
Boy & Bear Walk the Wire @5:26
Birdthrower Let Me Drive @5:23
Nick Waterhouse Holly @5:20
Beths Out of Sight @5:16

WJCU's Album of the Week

This show will feature an album each week from many different genres, but especially from the world of rock. Doc, Dave Swanson, Frank S, and Rocket Roddy rotate hosting duties in choosing which album to play each week.
@1 am w/Doc and Others - Featured Album

Indie Heat of Da Nite

It's ba-a-ack! Indie Heat of the Night returns, late nights on WJCU. Playing you the very best in indie rock, indie pop, dance punk, post-punk, synth pop, lo-fi, emo, and alternative. Tune in every night from 2am to 6am for an edgy way to start--or end--your day.
@2 am Fresh Mix of Independent Music