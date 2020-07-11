Outspoken Cyclist – 7/11/2020

You know how people always said that Seinfeld was about nothing – and yet, you always got something out of it – even if it was just a good belly laugh?

Well, my conversation with one of my all-time heroes (although he didn’t know that going in…) was just like that.

Tyler Hamilton and I sat down to chat about – well, nothing and everything – kind of whatever came up. Even though I had a general idea of what I wanted to ask him, the conversation just sort of unfolded in a super organic way.

While he claims – as he says – to have been a little bit shy as a kid – and, he liked to let his skills do the talking – he doesn’t shy away from his past and is quite frank about the choices he made.

If you haven’t read it, Tyler, along with author Dan Coyle, wrote The Secret Race, a GREAT book that delves deeply into that era of cycling that brought down riders like Tyler, Lance, and more. I highly recommend it.

So, let’s dive right in as we head to Missoula, MT to chat with Tyler Hamilton.

