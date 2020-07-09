Outspoken Cyclist – 7/9/2020

For as long as I can remember, the bicycle industry has been on a “mission” to get more women on bikes – whether that means recreationally, for transportation, for leisure riding, or for elite competition.

The truth is, that there are already millions of women on bicycles – both worldwide and right here in the U.S. And yet, we seem invisible.

At this moment in time, a time where nothing seems to fit – where there are so few things we feel we can depend upon and trust anymore – there is the simple and well known fact that bicycles and women go together – perfectly.

To illustrate this more fully, my friend, colleague, and an elite bicycle rider herself, Rachael Maney, and I offer up this conversation.

It was recorded July 3rd.

We welcome feedback and comments.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 23:03 — 11.6MB)

