Outspoken Cyclist – 9/5/2020

We have three outstanding guests this evening and we cover three very diverse topics.

I am always interested in new trails to explore – especially when they are right in our own backyard!

My first guests live in Hudson, Ohio, are both retired from their respective jobs, and have joined forces to help establish TASCForce – Trail Advocates of Summit County. Bill Sepe and Ron Brubaker have made it their mission to not only help promote trails in the area but are especially interested in developing a 12.5 mile trail from Hudson, Ohio to Akron – an area that is not too far from where we are in Cleveland.

9 times a year, editor-in-chief Alex Strickland from Adventure Cycling Assn. publishes Adventure Cyclist Magazine, one of the preeminent magazines in the bicycle world. From the stories that come in from all over the world to great product reviews, it’s always a great read. But, ACA is also well-known for its maps, guided tours, and events.

However, COVID being what it is – the ultimate in killing all the fun – ACA has had to make some hard decisions – cancelling guided tours, not allowing folks into the Missoula facility, and pretty much keeping the staff at a minimum. BUT, that doesn’t mean good things aren’t happening either.

Craig Calfee is arguably the Daddy of Carbon Fiber and always an entertaining and enlightening guest.

What I always find so interesting and endearing about Craig is his unabashed willingness to share what he does – for example, offering his DIY bamboo bicycle kit AND getting ready to upgrade it so more people can make more bikes – for others as well as themselves.

And, Craig always has some really interesting – if not unusual – projects on the drawing board – like his work with electric motorcycles. And, he’s also thinking about how to reach out to us when events such as NAHBS or the Philly Bike Expo have been cancelled for 2020.