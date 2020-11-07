Outspoken Cyclist – 11/07/2020

Tonight, I welcome Paul Brodie.

His handle is fussy framebuilder and at one time, Paul Brodie’s business produced hundreds of frames.

Paul, who was originally born in England and has lived in British Columbia now for most of his life, has transitioned from producing frames to teaching frame building to starring in videos on his You Tube channel with over 2,000 subscribers.

Watching Paul as he goes through his processes offers a glimpse into the expertise he has as well as a style of instruction that is easy-to-follow and not so technically scary to even the novice.

From fabricating brake levers from scratch to extending a steerer tube, Paul Brodie’s teaching style is casual and explicit. And, he’s about as guileless in conversation as anyone I’ve spoken with in a very long time – if ever!  Wait until you hear about his pets too!

After listening, you can contact Paul at fussyframebuilder (Email: fussyframebuilder -*AT*- gmail.com ) with questions, take a look at his videos on the Paul Brodie You Tube Channel, or browse his extensive archives on his web site Flashback Fabrications Ltd.

They’re comin’ around the bend sooner than you might think and, I figured it was none too soon to start thinking about holiday gift giving – especially since many of us will be ordering on line.

Today, we have our first of a three-part series on gifts for the holidays with Bicycling Magazine’s Test Editor Lou Mazzante. This week, we’ll look at a few gifts under $25.00, including the Timber Bell, Stan’s No Tubes Dart System, Feedback’s Chain Keeper, and Memory Pilot Socks.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 53:05 — 27.0MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists
Damien Rice Dogs @4:09
Belle & Sebastian White Collar Boy @4:06
Architecture in Helsinki Maybe You Can Owe Me @4:00
Lackthereof You Can @3:56
Tokyo Police Club You English is Good @3:53
PUP Can't Win @3:49
Sufjan Stevens No Man's Land @3:45
The Thermals It's Trivial @3:42
Neutral Milk Hotel The Fool @3:41
The New Amsterdams From California @3:37
Brand New Play Crack the Sky @3:31
Hot Water Music Paperthin @3:29

The Heights
@6 am Adult Album Alternative and Community News

51%

In America, women make up more than half the population. Worldwide, women are expected to outnumber men within the next fifty years. And every issue we face is one that affects us all. Whether it's the environment, health, our children, politics or the arts, there's a women's perspective, and 51% is a show dedicated to that viewpoint. Host Susan Barnett talks to experts in their field for a wide-ranging, entertaining discussion of issues that not only fall into the traditional 'women's issues' category, but topics that concern us all as human beings and citizens of the global community.
@12:30 pm w/Susan Barnett - Women's Issues