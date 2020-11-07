Outspoken Cyclist – 11/07/2020

Tonight, I welcome Paul Brodie.

His handle is fussy framebuilder and at one time, Paul Brodie’s business produced hundreds of frames.

Paul, who was originally born in England and has lived in British Columbia now for most of his life, has transitioned from producing frames to teaching frame building to starring in videos on his You Tube channel with over 2,000 subscribers.

Watching Paul as he goes through his processes offers a glimpse into the expertise he has as well as a style of instruction that is easy-to-follow and not so technically scary to even the novice.

From fabricating brake levers from scratch to extending a steerer tube, Paul Brodie’s teaching style is casual and explicit. And, he’s about as guileless in conversation as anyone I’ve spoken with in a very long time – if ever! Wait until you hear about his pets too!

After listening, you can contact Paul at fussyframebuilder (Email: fussyframebuilder -*AT*- gmail.com ) with questions, take a look at his videos on the Paul Brodie You Tube Channel, or browse his extensive archives on his web site Flashback Fabrications Ltd.

They’re comin’ around the bend sooner than you might think and, I figured it was none too soon to start thinking about holiday gift giving – especially since many of us will be ordering on line.

Today, we have our first of a three-part series on gifts for the holidays with Bicycling Magazine’s Test Editor Lou Mazzante. This week, we’ll look at a few gifts under $25.00, including the Timber Bell, Stan’s No Tubes Dart System, Feedback’s Chain Keeper, and Memory Pilot Socks.