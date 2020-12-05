Outspoken Cyclist – 12/5/2020

I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving and that you are all safe and well.

This week, it’s a three-fer! as we speak with Leah Missbach Day from World Bicycle Relief, Mike Lessard from Adventure Cycling Association, and author Daniel DeVise, whose book, The Comeback piqued the interest of a Congressman in a very special way.

Over the years, we have talked about how a bicycle can change a life – making it easier to travel for work or school or to deliver life saving healthcare.

We’ve talked about how having a bicycle empowers people in countries with little besides what they can grow or make on their own.

But, how has a worldwide pandemic affected not only the ability to do all these things, but also the organization that has been providing the bikes for over 15 years.

Leah Missbach Day is the co-founder of World Bicycle Relief and shares how the organization is adjusting to a new normal and finding ways to not only do what they have always done; but to expand and flourish.

As with most companies that offer bicycle touring, Adventure Cycling had to curtail and for the most part cancel the 2020 season. Armed with some new protocols and looking at what people might be able to do going forward into 2021, AC is offering Long Weekend Tours – just 4 days, Mike Lessard, ACA’s Tour Director, fills us in on what to expect for 2021.

Then, we welcome back Dan DeVise, the author of The Comeback – Greg LeMond, the True King of American Cycling, and a Legenday Tour de France.

Back in September of 2019, we spoke with Dan about a conversation he had with Congressman Thompson of California. And, out of that conversation came an idea – that Greg LeMond should be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. The bill was introduced to Congress and passed. It then went to the Senate – and, just recently – it was made into law. Now what? Dan fills in the rest.