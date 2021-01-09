Outspoken Cyclist – 1/9/2021

My first guest is blunt, to the point, and doesn’t mince words when it comes to the Mayor of NYC and the NYPD.

Gersh Kuntzman is the editor of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA and this past week, he published a Streetsblog entry based upon a report by TransAlt about New York City’s Failure to Add Bike Parking, although it was promised, and what the consequences have been.

Gersh and I cover a lot more than that… but, that article is what piqued my interest in the first place.

Then, we’ll have the first of four special segments this month on training. Chris Carmichael, founder and head coach of CTS Training Systems in Colorado, joins me today to talk about getting dropped – or, more to the point – NOT getting dropped!.

Finally, we head over to London to speak with researcher Paul Lee from Deloitte’s TMT – Technology, Media, and Telecommunications – division. Back in December of 2019, he and two of his colleagues published their research in a report titled “”Cycling’s technological transformation: Making bicycling faster, easier, and safer.”

Little did we know that a worldwide pandemic would ensue in the following months and I wanted to know how some of the predictive ideas he was talking about were still on track going forward.