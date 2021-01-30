Outspoken Cyclist – 1/30/2021

A couple of weeks ago, Shimano announced that it would take over neutral support for the peloton at the 2021 Tour de France.

Many of you know that neutral support has been the pervue of Mavic with their yellow support vehicles loaded with bikes, wheels, and other equipment.

Today, we learn a lot more about neutral support from someone who was not only part of it, but knows the history.

We’ll have our 4th and final installment of our training tips with coach Chris Carmichael. Today, we discuss weekly mileage – whether you should take one LONG ride a week or several shorts rides.

And finally, we speak with a trio of folks from North East Ohio who are working to bring 30 miles of new paths and trails to the Cleveland Lakefront in an effort to FINALLY do what needs to be done to develop the north shore of Cleveland.