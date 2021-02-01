Get Ready for Radiothon 2021!

As we say in Radio, the show must go on! So, despite the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, our annual Radiothon fundraiser is full steam ahead. This year’s fundraiser gets going on Friday, February 12 during Metal on Metal. We have answers to all the important questions about Radiothon 2021 below…

What is Radiothon?

As a non-commercial, non-government or university funded radio station, WJCU relies on donations from the community to keep the lights on. While donations are welcome year round, Radiothon is WJCU’s annual fundraiser that helps fund the majority of our operating budget for the next year.

How does it work?

During the nine days of Radiothon you can either call the station at 216-397-4438 and one of our in-studio hosts can assist you in filling out the donation form. Or if you prefer to do it yourself, the form is also accessible via the station’s website at wjcu.org. You’ll need to provide important personal information such as your name, address, email, phone number and credit card number. Check donations are also permitted. All checks should be mailed to WJCU Radio, 1 John Carroll Blvd., University Hts, OH 44118.

Can I donate more than once?

Simply put, yes. You can donate as many times as you would like or for as many different shows/hosts as you would like either over the phone or online.

What are the dates for Radiothon this year?

This year, Radiothon will run from Friday, February 12th – Sunday, February 21st. As always, the fundraiser will begin with community host Bill Peters, during Metal on Metal from 6:30-9:30 on Friday evening and concludes at midnight on February 13th.

Pandemic Changes

Again, the Covid-19 pandemic has presented some abnormal circumstances for us to combat during Radiothon this year. With that in mind, a number of hosts are choosing to prerecord their shows during this year’s fundraiser. The safety of our hosts is our number one priority. But our goal is to still have a staff member present to answer your phone calls and assist with the donation process during those shows.

Premiums

Your donations certainly don’t go unappreciated! For Radiothon there are always various levels of premium gifts available depending on the donation amount. The levels are set at $25, $40, $60, $80 and $100 with a different gift option at each level.

PLEASE NOTE: Due to pandemic restrictions our usual guest DJ appearance at the $100 donation level may look different this year. Additionally, we hope to have more information regarding any outstanding guest DJ appearances from 2020.

If you have any other questions don’t hesitate to reach out via our contact page