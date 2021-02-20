Outspoken Cyclist – 2/20/2021

We have two interesting conversations for you this week.

The first is with Brendt Babur. Now, I believe I might have mispronounced his surname DURING the conversation and I want to apologize in advance if I did. While I like to not make mistakes like that, I think you will appreciate our conversation and the work he does.

Brendt founded the Bicycle Film Festival in 2000 – yep, 2020 was the 20th anniversary of the wildly popular event. But, we all know what happened in 2020, and there was some question as to whether it was time let it go.

Have you been spending in inordinate amount of time in front of your television – screening The Queen’s Gambit or Bridgerton or The Crown, or any number of other shows or films as you socially distance yourself and try to find outlets for what seem to be endless hours without human interaction?

Well… how about combining your sport – cycling – and film -and the arts – and your community- and all online? Nothing brings community together like a mutually exciting and informative event – especially when it involves sport, music, film, and fun!

The Bicycle Film Festival, which in its 20 years has attracted a million people to its venues all over the world, found itself looking at cancelling the 2020 event and wondering whether it was time to just call it as everything began to shut down due to the pandemic.

But, the calls starting coming in from cities, organizations, and potential sponsors to find a way to keep bringing the music, the films, the art, and the people together.

Our second conversation is with two gentlemen – Jason Hunstman and Aaron Frank – both with the eBike brand, Serial 1

We don’t usually do in-depth bike reviews on the show, but we do talk about eBikes and when Harley Davidson decided to lend their engineering and know-how to produce pedal-powered machines, I thought it was worthy of a conversation.

Last year, Harley Davidson spun off its eBike brand, Serial 1, and they were able to come into the space without leaning on the legacy of companies like Specialized or Trek or Giant.