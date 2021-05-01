Outspoken Cyclist – 5/1/2021

You might remember that, two weeks ago, we spoke with members of the Business Climate Leaders organization about the importance of a bill introduced into Congress by Representative Deutch of Florida that would begin putting a price on carbon emissions.

Today, we bring it down to a personal level with Jon Biemer. Jon is a Portland Engineer and Energy Conservation Expert and he believes we can CALL be energy conservation experts too.

Jon’s diverse background includes process psychology as well as engineering and conservation, had a “vision” of a sort back in 2013.

He didn’t feel as if he could get much better at reducing his own footprint on the planet, but he could see so many ways that all of us could become proactive as opposed to reactive with a deep sense of generosity.

His new book, Our Environmental Handprints, outlines the many small and large steps we can take – as individuals, families, and communities – to “Recover the Land, Reverse Global Warming, Reclaim the Future,”

Javier Sanchez is the Miami Dolphins Foundation Director of Development & Partnerships. Back on April 10th, the Foundation held its 11th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer ride with over 3300 participants.

Touting the title of the largest fundraising event by any sports franchise, DCC XI raised over $6M this year alone – and every penny goes directly to cancer research.

If you are ready to get back out to some larger events, especially events where you come together with friends and colleagues for a philanthropic fundraiser, or maybe you’d like to ride with some of your favorite Miami Dolphin’s players, perhaps you’ll head down to Florida next winter for the 12th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer Ride.

You could even be knighted by the team’s Coach Flores as you come across the finish line when he presents you with your medal and announces your name. To whet your appetite for a century ride, or maybe a 50 or 62 miler, Javier Sanchez, the Miami Dolphins Director of Development and Partnerships, is here to lure you to Florida next winter.

Lastly, we check in with Dennis Markatos-Soriano, the executive director of the East Coast Greenway. And, in the interest of full disclosure, I am an advisory board member of the Greenway.

I wanted to talk with Dennis about a ride that is coming up to highlight the section of the Greenway from NYC to Philadelphia. It’s the first ever for this ride and only 500 people can attend. There aren’t a lot of spots left – about 175 when Dennis and I spoke a couple of days ago – but, I wanted him to fill you in on it.

He also told me that just that day, ECG had posted a new job opening for a coordinator for the NY and NJ area and that this ride will fund that position.