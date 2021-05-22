Outspoken Cyclist – 5/22/2021

This week, Dr. Etienne Krug, Director of the Department of Social Determinants of Health at WHO, joins me to talk about the UN Global Road Safety Week – it’s not only a thing – it’s a BIG thing! Every day, 3,000 children and young people are killed or seriously injured on the world’s roads. It’s a statistic that is both staggering and sobering. Dr. Krug and I will talk about that and a lot more in a moment.

The hashtag is #Love30 and its meaning could be the difference between losing thousands of children’s lives every year – worldwide – from street crashes and saving them.

But, #Love30 means a whole lot more than that and Dr., Etienne Krug, joins me today to talk about Global Safety Week, and more.

Then, I talk with Jim Langley. His name and his work in cycling go back decades. If you receive the RBR Newsletter every Thursday, or watch his YouTube channel to learn things such as how to build wheels, or any of a number of other of his fingers-in-the-gamut-of-bicycle pies, you know who I mean.

And, last week Jim completed one of his long-time goals riding 10,000 consecutive days. I thought THAT unto itself was impressive enough to chat with him. But, the conversation is a whole lot more