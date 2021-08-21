Outspoken Cyclist – 8/21/2021

This week’s show is a two-fer and both guests have joined me in the past.

Back in 2019, Sociology Professor Ben Brewer asked custom frame builders to respond to a survey he had designed with the hopes of learning about as he calls it the “micro-enterprise” of frame building.

COVID sort of delayed the survey, but in fact, gave Ben some extra time to analyze the almost 40% response he received from his list of around 300 builders.

Whether you want to BE a frame builder or want to know ABOUT frame builders, Ben has some concrete answers for you.

Today, we’ll break down what he found out about frame builders from how many units they produce to where they live, how much education they’ve received, and whether they are actually making any money.

And, if you want to see the entire survey, you can download it too!

Then, John Surico is back to help unpack the $1T+ infrastructure bill.

From $39 billion – with a b – for public transit to 66B – another b – for Amtrak, the massive infrastructure bill that finally passed the Senate is back in the hands of the House of Representatives to be marked up to get ready for a vote.

But, is there money for micro-mobility? Is this bill enough? Well, is it ever enough? And, what’s in it for biking, walking, Greenways, and local projects?

Let’s ask John Surcio… he knows!