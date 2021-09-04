Outspoken Cyclist – 9/4/2021

This week, we explore the USBRS – AKA, the U.S. Bicycle Route System with ACA’s Jenn Hamelman.

Jen has “touched” every mile of the maps that ACA offers – she was a cartographer for the organization for almost 20 years.

Now, she is tasked with coordinating the US bicycle route system and just this past month, 2,903 new miles were added in 5 states.

We talk about how new routes are added and signed, and what the ultimate goal is for the USBRS.

PS – O-H-I-O… Not only were more miles added to the USBRS in Ohio, but we rank #1 in the sheer number of miles ON the USBRS system. Something for which we can be very proud.

Then, we speak with ex-pro racer Michael Rogers.

Michael, who comes from a cycling family, turned pro in 2000.

He won the world TT title three times, competed in many grand tours as well as one-day classics, has quite a few stage wins under his helmet, and is now the innovation manager for the UCI.

During his 16 years in pro cycling, he saw a lot of changes in the sport. From the influence of the Italians he watched the impact of a more scientific application when the English started improving the riders’ helmets, apparel, and more.

Now, he sees a third transition as all the marginal gains have been achieved and a whole new generation of cyclists are training and racing with high technology from power meters to 3-D printed handlebars.

Michael’s job as innovation manager is a new role at the UCI – dealing with technical innovations, safety, and a whole lot more.