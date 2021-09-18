Outspoken Cyclist – 9/18/2021

Today, we’re going to the movies! The Bicycle Film Festival, which is celebrating its 20th year, has been screening films virtually since last year when everything was shut down. with over 50 cities already screening films this year, Cleveland is up this week.

Brendt Barbur is the founder and owner of the Bicycle Film Festival. To get YOUR ticket to the Cleveland screenings, log on to bicyclefilmfestival.com and click tickets. Then scroll down to find the link for Cleveland. And, don’t forget the popcorn.

Beginning this past Friday, September 17th, you can purchase a ticket – good for an entire week – and log on to see the 90 minutes of short curated films.

Then, it’s off to the U.K. for the conversation I promised you two weeks ago! Phil Cavell is one of the founders of CycleFit and the author of the new book, The Midlife Cyclist: The Road Map for the +40 Rider Who Wants To Train Hard, Ride Fast, and Stay Healthy. And, we explore it all.

Are you a micro adjuster or macro absorber? Are you flexible and hyper-mobile or stiff and un-bending? These are some of the ways Phil Cavell, professional bike fitter and author of the new book The Midlife Cyclist: The Road Map for the +40 Rider Who Wants To Train Hard, Ride Fast, and Stay Healthy, asks and answers as we discuss his thinking about being a midlife cyclist.

Oh, and please excuse the rattling of the paper in the second part of our conversation – I take copious notes and needed to turn the page!