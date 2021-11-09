Outspoken Cyclist – 11/6/2021

Ultraman cycling might not say it all when it comes to Omar Di Felice.

Omar loves extremes – extreme cold, extreme distances, extremes heights – and is a full-time endurance cyclist.

Omar is from Lazio, Italy, right outside of Rome and with more than 70,000 social media followers, is one of the most interesting people I’ve spoken with a long time. His story is fascinating and he’ll be with me in a moment.

On October 22nd, Roleur online published an interview with Omar Di Felice and I found what he had to say fascinating!

Back in March, Omar had cycled to Mt. Everest Base Camp – a mere 5,364 meters! 17,598 feet – in winter after crossing the entire Himalayan region without any support.

Who IS this man I wanted to know… and, so today you too will learn how Omar does it, why he does it, and what he wants people to know about his “job” as he calls it.

On July 20, 2019, the nightmare that so many of us hope never happens happened to Bernie Bernstein. On his way home from the local velodrome, the elite cyclist was hit and left for dead.

We spoke with Bernie back in 2020 while he was still in physical therapy multiple times per week and slowly regaining some strength and mobility.

Now, he’s still dealing with a lot of issues related to the crash; but, he is doing some hiking and biking again!

Two weeks ago, Bernie’s assailant was in court for sentencing. Bernie delivered a victim statement at that proceeding.

I thought it was a good time to catch up with Bernie and hear what he has to say.