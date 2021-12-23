WJCU’s Christmas Radio Plays, Specials Return December 24-25

WJCU’s Christmas tradition is back for 2021! We’ll be airing our Christmas radio plays starting Friday, December 24.

The holiday celebration kicks off at 12:30 PM with The Gift of the Magi. Then at 3:00, we’ll start a seven-hour block of your favorite radio plays including The Story of Silent Night, A Christmas Carol, and more! Don’t miss our all-new radio play Kringle Town Chronicles, Chapter II: The Rainbow Reconnection at 7:00 PM. Cap off your Christmas Eve at 10:00 with the NEORocks! Christmas Special.

Tune in on Christmas Day for a re-air of Kringle Town Chronicles, Chapter II at 8:00 AM followed by the I Haven’t A Clue Christmas Show at 9:00 featuring a special appearance from Mr. Jingeling! Then stick around as our Saturday lineup will be on the air with special holiday programming.

Here’s our full Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Schedule: