Mr. Jingeling joins the I Haven't A Clue Christmas Show

WJCU’s Christmas Radio Plays, Specials Return December 24-25

by

WJCU’s Christmas tradition is back for 2021! We’ll be airing our Christmas radio plays starting Friday, December 24.

The holiday celebration kicks off at 12:30 PM with The Gift of the Magi. Then at 3:00, we’ll start a seven-hour block of your favorite radio plays including The Story of Silent Night, A Christmas Carol, and more! Don’t miss our all-new radio play Kringle Town Chronicles, Chapter II: The Rainbow Reconnection at 7:00 PM. Cap off your Christmas Eve at 10:00 with the NEORocks! Christmas Special.

Tune in on Christmas Day for a re-air of Kringle Town Chronicles, Chapter II at 8:00 AM followed by the I Haven’t A Clue Christmas Show at 9:00 featuring a special appearance from Mr. Jingeling! Then stick around as our Saturday lineup will be on the air with special holiday programming.

Here’s our full Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Schedule:

Friday, December 24
6:00 AM – The Heights Christmas
12:30 PM – The Gift of the Magi
1:00 PM – The Heights Christmas
3:00 PM – A Very Private Miracle
4:00 PM – Mr. Trimble’s Turnabout Christmas
4:30 PM – The Story of Silent Night
5:00 PM – A Christmas Carol
6:00 PM – Kringle Town Chronicles Chapter 1: The Colorful Christmas
7:00 PM – Kringle Town Chronicles Chapter 2: The Rainbow Reconnection
8:00 PM – Auntie Claus I
8:35 PM – Auntie Claus II
9:05 PM – Auntie Claus III: Home for the Holidays
9:38 PM – A Korean Christmas Carol
10:00 PM – NEORocks Christmas Special
Saturday December 25
8:00 AM – Kringle Town Chronicles Chapter 2: The Rainbow Reconnection
9:00 AM – I Haven’t A Clue Christmas Show
11:00 AM – Vive Le Rock
1:00 PM – Music and Memories
3:00 PM – Rockin’ Ray’s Record Recall
5:00 PM – Jumpin’ Joe’s Basement Show
7:00 PM – A Sprinkle of Seoul
9:00 PM – The I, The IV, and The V