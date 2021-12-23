WJCU’s Christmas Radio Plays, Specials Return December 24-25

WJCU’s Christmas tradition is back for 2021! We’ll be airing our Christmas radio plays starting Friday, December 24.
The holiday celebration kicks off at 12:30 PM with The Gift of the Magi. Then at 3:00, we’ll start a seven-hour block of your favorite radio plays including The Story of Silent Night, A Christmas Carol, and more! Don’t miss our all-new radio play Kringle Town Chronicles, Chapter II: The Rainbow Reconnection at 7:00 PM. Cap off your Christmas Eve at 10:00 with the NEORocks! Christmas Special.
Tune in on Christmas Day for a re-air of Kringle Town Chronicles, Chapter II at 8:00 AM followed by the I Haven’t A Clue Christmas Show at 9:00 featuring a special appearance from Mr. Jingeling! Then stick around as our Saturday lineup will be on the air with special holiday programming.
Here’s our full Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Schedule:
|Friday, December 24
|6:00 AM – The Heights Christmas
|12:30 PM – The Gift of the Magi
|1:00 PM – The Heights Christmas
|3:00 PM – A Very Private Miracle
|4:00 PM – Mr. Trimble’s Turnabout Christmas
|4:30 PM – The Story of Silent Night
|5:00 PM – A Christmas Carol
|6:00 PM – Kringle Town Chronicles Chapter 1: The Colorful Christmas
|7:00 PM – Kringle Town Chronicles Chapter 2: The Rainbow Reconnection
|8:00 PM – Auntie Claus I
|8:35 PM – Auntie Claus II
|9:05 PM – Auntie Claus III: Home for the Holidays
|9:38 PM – A Korean Christmas Carol
|10:00 PM – NEORocks Christmas Special
|Saturday December 25
|8:00 AM – Kringle Town Chronicles Chapter 2: The Rainbow Reconnection
|9:00 AM – I Haven’t A Clue Christmas Show
|11:00 AM – Vive Le Rock
|1:00 PM – Music and Memories
|3:00 PM – Rockin’ Ray’s Record Recall
|5:00 PM – Jumpin’ Joe’s Basement Show
|7:00 PM – A Sprinkle of Seoul
|9:00 PM – The I, The IV, and The V