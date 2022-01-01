Outspoken Cyclist – 1/ 1/2022

We’re starting the year with a talk about health – what is it, how to get it, and why 60% of people living today will become diabetic if they don’t change their evil ways!

My guest is Dr. Gabe Mirkin, At 87, he’s still one of the sharpest, most well-informed physicians on the planet. In this conversation, we cover everything from how blood sugar works to intermittent fasting to the need to just get up and get moving.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin has served as an assistant professor at the University of Maryland, teaching a course based on his book The Sportsmedicine Book from 1976-1980. He served as a teaching fellow at Johns Hopkins Medical School, and an associate clinical professor in pediatrics at the Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C.

When Dr. Gabe isn’t out riding his recumbent tandem with his wife Diana, he’s reading and researching science and medicine and offering his research and findings to you in the form of a free weekly newsletter.

Today, we talk about preventing diseases such as diabetes and dementia and how what we eat and what we do matter.

After the break, I want to introduce you to a fresh voice for women’s cycling. Amy Jones is a journalist who focuses her work on women’s cycling and often from the “human interest” perspective.

In the first half of our conversation, we just talk generally about women’s cycling and how it’s changing – especially on the World Tour.

In the second half of our conversation though, we address the elephant in the room – or should I say the enigma that is Patrick LeFevre.

Amy recently penned an article for Cyclingtips.com that probably made some jaws drop for the sheer guts it took to write it. Titled “Does Women’s Cycling Even Want Patrick LeFevre?” the article explores Mr. LeFevre’s sudden about-face from apparently not giving a damn about women’s cycling to sponsoring a women’s development team. Wait – WHAT?\

It’s quite an interesting topic…