808s and Mixtapes to Attempt Guinness World Record for Longest Radio Interview

From February 5th, 2022 at 7AM until February 6th, 2022 at 8:30AM, Zachary Sinutko and Collin Kennedy of WJCU 88.7 FM, on the campus of John Carroll University, will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the Longest Consecutive Radio Interview. Zachary Sinutko and Collin Kennedy are co-producers of “808s & Mixtapes” on WJCU.

The current Guinness World Record for the Longest Radio Interview currently sits at 25 hours and 26 minutes. Zachary Sinutko and Collin Kennedy will attempt the 25 hour and 30 minute feat of breaking the Guinness World Record LIVE on the campus of John Carroll University via WJCU-2 on wjcu.org on Saturday, February 5th, 2022.

Zachary Sinutko is the award winning executive producer of Cleveland’s hottest hip-hop/rap show, “808s and Mixtapes”. Collin Kennedy is the Co-Producer and together they are confident that they can break this record. The record breaking attempt will be broadcasted LIVE on the WJCU2 stream via the WJCU App on the App Store and on the WJCU website. Live video and audio of the 25.5 hour event will also be simulcasted on the 808s and Mixtapes website and social media here, www.808mixtape.wixsite.com/home.

“I have no doubt in my mind that we can achieve the unachievable. Two college students + a ton of energy drinks and a passion for college radio = countless possibilities. This will be easy if you ask me, and you’ll just have to hear it for yourself on February 5th 2022 on WJCU 88.7 FM.” – Zachary Sinutko, 808s and Mixtapes Executive Producer and Sophomore at John Carroll University.

“For everyone that says we can’t do it, you just have to tune in to WJCU 88.7 FM on Saturday February 5th, 2022 to find out for yourself. Me and Zachary Sinutko are unstoppable when we put our minds to something, and this Guinness World Record will be no different if you ask me.” – Collin Kennedy, Co-Producer of 808s and Mixtapes and Sophomore at John Carroll University.